France wasted its chance to move a step closer to World Cup qualification after a 0-0 home draw with Luxembourg that leaves automatic qualification from Group A wide open with two games to go.

Belgium overcame stern resistance from Greece to qualify for the World Cup, winning 2-1 away from home. Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku’s winning goal put the other Red Devils out of reach at the top of Group H.

Sweden moved one point behind France after easing to a 4-0 win away to Belarus, while a selection choice from Netherlands coach Dick Advocaat paid off as midfielder Davy Proepper scored his first two international goals in a 3-1 home win against Bulgaria.

Advocaat’s side is three points behind Sweden with two games remaining and still in with an outside chance of securing a playoff spot.

Group B rivals Switzerland and Portugal both won, with the Swiss maintaining a three-point lead. An Oct. 10 showdown between them in Lisbon will likely decide which team qualifies automatically for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The two sides have already secured the top two spots.

Only the group winners automatically advance in European qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Elsewhere, defender Domagoj Vida’s header gave Group I leader Croatia a 1-0 win against Kosovo in a match rescheduled from Saturday.