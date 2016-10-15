Former Sonics draft pick was inducted into school’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

Gary Ladd, a standout point guard for Seattle University in the early 1970s, died last week, the school said.

Ladd, who was known for his 40-inch vertical leap, averaged 13 points and six assists per game in 1971-72, which earned him all-West Coast Athletic Conference honors.

He left as the school’s career leader in assists and was picked in the fifth round of the 1972 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. His NBA career never got off the ground, but he was offered a spot on the Harlem Globetrotters, according to Seattle U., but turned it down to focus on his career.

After his playing days, Ladd, who had six children, worked as a minister, coach, sports agents and owned several barbershops around Seattle befor e retiring in 2009.

His family tree spread from the Seattle basketball scene across the state.

Gary Ladd Jr. coached at Rainier Beach High School. One grandson, Mychal, played at Washington State and is now an assistant coach at Seattle Pacific. Another grandson, Naim, plays at Central Washington. A granddaughter, Myzhanique Ladd, plays at San Jose State.

He was inducted into Seattle University’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

Women’s soccer

• Hannah Huesers scored and moved into a tie for second on the school’s career scoring list as Seattle Pacific beat Simon Fraser 3-0 in GNAC play.

Women’s Golf

• Wenyung Keh (2-over 144) climbed 10 spots and is tied for eighth after the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate. Washington is tied for 16th heading into the final round Sunday.

Volleyball

• Matea Mamic had 14 kills, but the Seattle U. lost to CSU Bakersfield in a Western Athletic Conference match 3-2.