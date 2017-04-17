CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames has tied a franchise record by homering in five straight games.

The former Korean baseball star hit a solo shot off Chicago Cubs right-hander John Lackey in the third inning Monday night. Thames’ streak ties him with Jeromy Burnitz in August 1997 for the franchise mark.

Thames has seven homers in 14 games this year and six over his past five games.

“Stuff like that just happens,” Thames said after homering Sunday against Cincinnati. “You can’t control it. When I hit it, I was like, ‘Did I just hit another one? Oh, man. OK.'”

The 30-year-old returned to the majors this season after hitting 124 homers over three years in the Korean major leagues.

Thames has gotten a hit in all 11 of his starts and has a 10-game hitting streak with Milwaukee.

Prior to this year, Thames last played in the majors in 2012 with Seattle and Toronto.

The record for consecutive games with a homer is eight, achieved by Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long.