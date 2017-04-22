ANCONA, Italy (AP) — Michele Scarponi, who won the Giro d’Italia in 2011, has died after being hit by a van while training. He was 37.
Scarponi was training near his home of Filottrano, near Ancona, on Saturday morning when the Astana cyclist was hit by a van at a crossroad.
Team Astana says: “We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team.”
Scarponi was awarded the 2011 Giro trophy after Alberto Contador was stripped of the title.
He leaves behind a wife and two twin sons.
