SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former World Series MVP Pedro Guerrero was hospitalized in New York after suffering a stroke, his wife Roxanna Jimenez said.
Jimenez said the 60-year-old Guerrero was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon. She said that initially, doctors said he was brain dead but a second opinion confirmed he was in a coma.
“It was his second massive stroke,” Jimenez said Tuesday in a telephone interview from New York with the radio show Grandes en los Deportes in Santo Domingo. “He’s recovering, the doctor said he can improve. He opened his eyes and is trying to communicate.”
Guerrero played 15 seasons in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. The slugger was the 1981 World Series co-MVP with the Dodgers and played in five All-Star Games.
