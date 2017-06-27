CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls set a clear direction by trading All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night last week.
As for whether they got enough in return? Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson will let others debate that.
The Bulls had plenty of people talking after they traded one of the NBA’s top two-way players for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 overall pick Lauri Markkanen. The three newcomers were introduced at a news conference on Tuesday.
Paxson says debating which team got the better end of the deal is “the wrong way to look at it” at the moment. He says Chicago “defined a direction” and that he’s “not worried about perception.”
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball