PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth left Saturday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils early in the first period after collapsing in his crease being carted off the ice on a stretcher.
Neuvirth was awaiting a faceoff at the far end of the ice about 7 1/2 minutes in when he fell backward and landed on his back. Flyers athletic trainer Jim McCrossin quickly ran onto the ice to attend to the 29-year-old and was joined by three other team doctors.
Neuvirth, making his 28th appearance of the season and first since March 25, appeared to be unconscious for a brief time, but began moving his arms and legs and sat up in his crease before being placed on a stretcher.
Neuvirth stopped six shots before the incident and did not appear to have any unusual contact in the crease prior to his collapse. The Flyers were leading 1-0 at the time.
