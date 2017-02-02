Share story

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Calgary Flames will have the New York City skyline as a backdrop for their Saturday practice.

The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park’s north end. A team spokesman said the Flames will put on their equipment at their hotel and take a bus to the rink and back.

The Winnipeg Jets (2013), Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers (2011) have also held practices at Lasker, used as a swimming pool in the summer and a two-sheet skating rink in winter.

Lasker and Wollman Rink in the park’s south end are both managed by President Donald Trump’s business empire.

Calgary faces the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The New York Knicks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Garden on Saturday.

