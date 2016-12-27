There’s still time to get your claws into what has been an outstanding Dungeness crab fishing season this winter.

The Dungeness crab fishing season will come to an end at 5 p.m. this Saturday (Dec. 31), and reports from open areas of Puget Sound and Hood Canal has been excellent in places.

One of the best spots is the east, west and south sides of Whidbey Island, and the northern portion of Hood Canal and San Juan Islands.

Eight marine areas currently open daily through Dec. 31 are Neah Bay east of the Tatoosh-Bonilla line), Sekiu and Port Angeles areas in the Strait of Juan de Fuca (Marine Catch Areas 4, 5 and 6); San Juan Islands (7); Deception Pass, Hope Island, Skagit Bay, Port Susan and Port Gardner (8-1 and 8-2), northern Puget Sound/Admiralty Inlet (9); and Hood Canal (12).

Daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6¼ inches. In addition, the daily limit is six red rock crab of either sex per day, and must measure at least 5 inches across. Anglers must write down their catch immediately after keeping their Dungeness crab.

Once the crab fishery ends, anglers are required to submit their winter catch record card reports through Feb. 1, and a new computer reporting system may required a few extra steps compared to the past.

“Crabbers should be prepared to take a few extra minutes to navigate our new online system,” Rich Childers, the Puget Sound shellfish manager said in a news release. “Crab reporting is not only required but is essential to managing our crab fisheries.”

Crabbers will now need to establish an online account by creating a user name and password, and provide an email address. Individuals can use these accounts for submitting their crab reports as well as buying hunting and fishing licenses.

Fishermen may also mail catch record cards to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, CRC Unit, 600 Capitol Way N., Olympia, WA. 98501-1091.

Those who don’t submit their catch record information by the due date will have to pay a fine of $10 to obtain their 2017 crab endorsement.

For questions, call 360-902-2464 or email licensing@dfw.wa.gov.