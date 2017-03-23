Weekend Fishing Opportunities as reported by Oregon Fish and Wildlife:



Spring Chinook angling is open to both boat and bank anglers from Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, except for the sanctuary at the Lewis River Mouth. Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam is open to bank angling only. For sanctuary details please follow the Sport Fishing Regulation Update link below.

Spring Chinook angling is open from Tower Island powerlines upstream to the Oregon/Washington border above McNary Dam, plus the banks between Bonneville and Tower Island powerlines.

Effective Saturday March 25, the Bonneville Pool will be closed to the retention of white sturgeon because the winter catch guideline of sturgeon will have been met. Catch and release fishing will remain an option during the retention closure.

Effective Saturday March 25, The Dalles Pool will be closed to the retention of white sturgeon because the catch guideline of 100 sturgeon will have been met. Catch and release fishing will remain an option during the retention closure.

The John Day Pool is open to the retention of legal white sturgeon until the guideline of 105 fish is met.

The McNary Pool is open to the retention of legal white sturgeon through July 31.

White sturgeon retention is closed from Buoy 10 upstream to Bonneville Dam, but remains an option for catch and release fishing.

Salmon, Steelhead and Shad

On Saturday’s (3/19) flight, 146 salmonid boats and 86 Oregon bank anglers were counted from the Columbia River estuary to Bonneville Dam. Catch rates remain low despite the increase in effort.

Gorge Bank:

No report.

Gorge Boats:

No report.

Troutdale Boats:

Weekend checking showed no catch for 18 boats (37 anglers).

Portland to Westport Bank:

Weekend checking showed no catch for 38 bank anglers.

Portland to Westport Boats:

Weekend checking showed no catch for 39 boats (85 anglers).

Estuary Bank (Clatsop Spit to Wauna Powerlines):

Weekend checking showed no catch for two bank anglers.

Estuary Boats (Tongue Point to Wauna Powerlines):

Weekend checking showed no catch for 10 boats (17 anglers).

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for one bank angler.

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for one bank angler.

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for five bank anglers.

STURGEON

Lower Columbia River (below Bonneville Dam): Closed for retention. Weekend checking showed no catch for six bank anglers; and no catch for two boats (three anglers).

Bonneville Pool (Bonneville Dam upstream to The Dalles Dam): Weekly checking showed three legal white sturgeon kept, plus 21 sublegal and one oversize sturgeon released for 37 bank anglers; and three sublegal and two oversize sturgeon released for seven boats (14 anglers).

The Dalles Pool (The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam): Weekly checking showed no catch for 12 bank anglers; and three legal white sturgeon kept, plus three sublegal and one oversize sturgeon released for three boats (11 anglers).

John Day Pool (John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam): Weekly checking showed three legal white sturgeon kept, plus 11 sublegal sturgeon released for 25 bank anglers; and three legal white sturgeon kept, plus eight sublegal and six oversize sturgeon released for 10 boats (23 anglers).

WALLEYE

Troutdale: No report.

Bonneville Pool: Weekly checking showed no catch for one boat (one angler).

The Dalles Pool: Weekly checking showed no catch for one bank angler; and 222 walleye kept, plus 69 walleye released for 27 boats (66 anglers).

John Day Pool: Weekly checking showed 35 walleye kept, plus 66 walleye released for 41 boats (78 anglers).