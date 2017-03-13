March 12, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|6
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|22
|45
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonds Marina
|8
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|28
|55
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingston Public Ramp
|5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
|6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|4
|14
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|7
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (4)
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|8
|15
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 11, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Concrete Dock
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|11
|21
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|23
|45
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freshwater Bay Ramp
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingston Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|5
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 10, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson’s Resort
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 9, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freshwater Bay Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Kelp greenling (1)
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 8, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingston Public Ramp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misery Point Ramp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
March 7, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|6
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
