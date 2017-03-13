Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

March 12, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 6 10 2 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 5 8 2 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 22 45 20 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 8 15 4 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 28 55 11 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 4 6 0 1 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 5 2 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 5 10 1 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 6 12 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 5 1 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 4 14 11 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 3 7 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 7 9 2 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (4)
Point Defiance Public Ramp 2 5 2 2 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 2 4 1 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 8 15 7 0 0 0 0

March 11, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Concrete Dock 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 11 21 15 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 23 45 5 0 0 0 0
Freshwater Bay Ramp 2 2 1 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 2 5 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 4 2 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 2 7 1 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 4 5 3 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 5 8 1 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 5 8 2 0 0 0 0

March 10, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 3 3 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

March 9, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 4 6 1 0 0 0 0
Freshwater Bay Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 • Kelp greenling (1)
John Wayne Marina 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 3 5 5 0 0 0 0

March 8, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
John Wayne Marina 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 1 0 0 0 0

March 7, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 6 9 3 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.