Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

I had a hunch that there would be a good number of anglers on Fish Lake, near Lake Wenatchee, when I visited the lake last Saturday (and) I was right.

There were people scattered all over the lake. There were big groups with cooking stoves going. I saw some ice fishing huts.

It was an ice fishing party.

I hiked around and visited with some of the anglers to see how they were doing, and at that time, which was close to mid day, the fishing was slow. However, when I reached my truck and was pulling out I saw a familiar face, and the angler from Cashmere was grinning.

He had a group with him and they had done very well, catching near limits of perch. They had started at 7 a.m. and were leaving at about noon. Those that get on the ice early are doing the best.

The perch I saw on the ice near one of the holes were about nine inches, which is fairly typical for Fish Lake. This coming up this weekend is the Martin Luther King Holiday, and due to the continued cold weather there should be good ice for anglers that want to try their luck on Fish Lake.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.