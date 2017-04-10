Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

April 9, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 10 22 11 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 6 10 0 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 4 7 0 0 0 0 0 • Greenlings-general (12)
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 24 46 16 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 8 11 2 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 37 79 10 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 4 5 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 5 12 6 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 3 8 2 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 4 5 1 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 3 5 1 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 6 16 2 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 12 14 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 13 27 3 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 4 10 2 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 17 26 17 0 0 0 0 Area 9
Washington Park Launch Ramp 17 38 11 0 0 0 0

April 8, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 9 17 6 0 0 0 0
Freshwater Bay Ramp 2 3 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 6 15 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 9 18 9 0 0 0 0 Area 9

April 7, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 5 14 8 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 Area 9
Washington Park Launch Ramp 1 1 1 0 0 0 0

April 6, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 2 6 4 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 4 7 3 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 8 17 11 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 4 5 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 2 4 1 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 Area 6
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 2 4 2 0 0 0 0 Area 9
Washington Park Launch Ramp 4 8 2 0 0 0 0

April 5, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 7 13 11 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 2 5 2 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 12 27 10 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.