Fish checks still show good chinook action in San Juan Islands, Strait of Juan de Fuca and North Sound
April 9, 2017
April 8, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|9
|17
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Freshwater Bay Ramp
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Olson’s Resort
|6
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Angeles Boat Haven
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|9
|18
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Area 9
April 7, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Olson’s Resort
|5
|14
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Area 9
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
April 6, 2017
April 5, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|7
|13
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Olson’s Resort
|12
|27
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
