Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

March 19, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 9 18 1 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 13 25 8 0 0 0 0 • Cabezon (1)
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 31 60 12 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 12 17 6 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 54 122 25 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 4 6 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 5 11 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 8 19 1 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 7 16 3 0 0 0 0 • Surf smelt (3)
Misery Point Ramp 8 17 1 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 14 35 13 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 5 9 2 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 9 11 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 12 21 1 2 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 2 4 0 0 0 0 0

March 18, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Freshwater Bay Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 3 9 8 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 3 4 1 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

March 17, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 8 14 4 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 4 6 2 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 14 26 12 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 4 4 1 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 20 39 12 0 0 0 0
Gig Harbor Ramp 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 2 6 4 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 4 10 8 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 2 2 0 0 0 0 0

March 16, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 9 15 6 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 3 6 10 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

March 15, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Everett Public Ramp 2 4 2 0 0 0 0

March 14, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 11 22 9 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

March 12, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 6 10 2 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 5 8 2 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 22 36 20 0 0 0 0
Edmonds Marina 8 15 4 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 28 55 11 0 0 0 0
Hartstene Is. Ramp (aka Latimer’s Landing) 4 6 0 1 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 2 5 2 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 5 10 1 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 6 12 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 2 5 1 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Olson’s Resort 4 14 11 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 3 7 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 7 9 2 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (4)
Point Defiance Public Ramp 2 5 2 2 0 0 0
Port Angeles Boat Haven 2 4 1 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 8 15 7 0 0 0 0

(Fish checks provided by state Fish and Wildlife and do not reflect all fish caught during that period.)

