Fish checks show eastern Strait still winter chinook hot spot
By
Seattle Times staff reporter
February 5, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|11
|22
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|6
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Salsbury County Park Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
February 4, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Dagmar’s Landing, Forklift Launch
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|9
|18
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Gig Harbor Ramp
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|John Wayne Marina
|7
|15
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Marina
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|5
|12
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fishing Area 6
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
February 3, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
February 2, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|3
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Area 6 fishing
February 1, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Area 6 fishing
|Wauna Shore
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
January 31, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|9
|16
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
January 30, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|John Wayne Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
