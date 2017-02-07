Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

February 5, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 11 22 10 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 6 12 7 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 3 5 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 4 10 0 0 0 0 0
Salsbury County Park Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 3 1 0 0 0 0

February 4, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Dagmar’s Landing, Forklift Launch 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 9 18 20 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
Gig Harbor Ramp 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
John Wayne Marina 7 15 8 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Pleasant Harbor Boat Ramp (WDFW) 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 5 12 12 0 0 0 0 Fishing Area 6
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

February 3, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 2 3 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 4 7 0 0 0 0 0

February 2, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Everett Public Ramp 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 3 5 7 0 0 0 0 Area 6 fishing

February 1, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 Area 6 fishing
Wauna Shore 0 2 0 0 0 0 0

January 31, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 9 16 20 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

January 30, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
John Wayne Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 5 0 1 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.