Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

November 6, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 14 27 6 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 35 85 19 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 67 0 0 41 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 7 14 11 0 0 0 0

November 5, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 13 28 5 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 91 217 41 0 0 0 0
Hoodsport Shore 0 18 0 0 29 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 1 2 2 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 13 25 3 0 0 0 0

November 4, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 14 30 11 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 53 95 19 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (8)
Hoodsport Shore 0 23 0 0 26 0 0
Misery Point Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 8 14 9 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 12 18 1 0 0 0 0

November 3, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Everett Public Ramp 14 17 3 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (3)
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

November 2, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Everett Public Ramp 5 9 1 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 25 0 0 12 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

November 1, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Big Beef Beach 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 15 29 13 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 15 28 6 0 0 0 0
Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone) 4 6 6 0 0 0 0
Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
Mukilteo Lighthouse Park (State Park Public Ramp) 3 6 2 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (1)
Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp 8 13 11 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 6 10 5 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

October 31, 2016

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Hoodsport Shore 0 49 0 0 111 0 0
Kennedy Creek Mouth 0 9 0 0 3 0 0
Perry Creek 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Skokomish Ramp 3 6 0 0 16 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 1 3 0 0 0 0 0

