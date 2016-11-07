Fish checks show chum and hatchery chinook take top honors for catch results in open marine areas
November 6, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|14
|27
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|35
|85
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|67
|0
|0
|41
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|7
|14
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 5, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|13
|28
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|91
|217
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|18
|0
|0
|29
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|13
|25
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 4, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|14
|30
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|53
|95
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (8)
|
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|23
|0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|
|
|Misery Point Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|8
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|12
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 3, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Everett Public Ramp
|14
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (3)
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 2, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Everett Public Ramp
|5
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|25
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|
|
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
November 1, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Big Beef Beach
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|15
|29
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Everett Public Ramp
|15
|28
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Fort Casey Public Ramp (Keystone)
|4
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Maplegrove Ramp, Camano Is
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Mukilteo Lighthouse Park (State Park Public Ramp)
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (1)
|
|Port Townsend Boat Haven Ramp
|8
|13
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|6
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
October 31, 2016
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Hoodsport Shore
|0
|49
|0
|0
|111
|0
|0
|
|
|Kennedy Creek Mouth
|0
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|
|
|Perry Creek
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Skokomish Ramp
|3
|6
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|
|
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
