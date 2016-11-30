SALMON AND STEELHEAD

Cowlitz River – 2 boat anglers with no catch. 68 bank anglers with 11 adult and 1 jack coho and 1 steelhead kept and 2 adult coho, 1 cutthroat, and 1 chum released.

Last week Tacoma Power employees recovered 1,343 coho adults, 161 jacks, 12 fall Chinook adults, 18 summer-run steelhead, five winter-run steelhead and 14 cutthroat trout in four days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 148 coho adults and 20 coho jacks into the Cispus River upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle and 124 coho adults and 10 coho jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood.

Last week, Tacoma employees released 272 coho adults, 38 coho jacks, seven fall Chinook adults and three cutthroat trout into the Tilton River located at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton and 439 coho adults and 34 jacks into Lake Scanewa above Cowlitz Falls Dam.

River flows at Mayfield Dam are approximately 10,600 cubic feet per second on Monday, November 28. Visibility is at nine feet and water temperature is 50.2 degrees F.

Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement Creel Summary:

BANK ANGLERS Date # Steelhead Chinook coho River Range Anglers HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd Coweeman 11/21 – 11/27/16 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lewis, EF 11/21 – 11/27/16 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalama 11/21 – 11/27/16 19 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bank Total 24 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BOAT ANGLERS Date # Steelhead Chinook coho River Range Anglers HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd HOR Kept HOR Rlsd NOR Rlsd Coweeman 11/21 – 11/27/16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lewis, EF 11/21 – 11/27/16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalama 11/21 – 11/27/16 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Boat Total 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Totals Coweeman 11/21 – 11/27/16 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lewis, EF 11/21 – 11/27/16 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalama 11/21 – 11/27/16 28 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

McNary Dam to Highway 395 in Pasco:

Anglers averaged 21 hours per steelhead this past week, which is similar to the prior week. Boat anglers averaged just over half a steelhead per boat, 20 hours/fish. Bank angling continues to be slow with anglers averaging 25 hours per steelhead.

Highway 395 in Pasco to the old Hanford Townsite:

Very slow for steelhead in the Ringold Springs area this past week. State Fish and Wildlife staff interviewed 59 anglers with one steelhead harvested.