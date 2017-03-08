The first spring chinook catches occurred along the Lower Columbia River, but reports indicate nothing to write home about just yet.

During March 1-5, anglers on the Lower Columbia made 1,351 trips and caught 12 adult chinook and six winter steelhead. Making fishing tough on the Columbia are pretty high water levels, swift moving water, muddy conditions and a lot of debris coming downstream.

The Lower Columbia River spring chinook season is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from mouth at Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam. Daily limit is two salmon, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook.