The first razor clam dig at Kalaloch Beach on the northern Olympic coast since the 2011-2012 season was approved for this coming Sunday and Monday (Jan. 8-9).

“We have good marine toxin test results from Kalaloch, and we are looking forward to some good digging,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “The clams will be on the small size at Kalaloch, but there should be a lot of them.”

During summer population assessments the razor clams averaged 3 ½ inches at Kalaloch. The last time Kalaloch had a season was in 2011-12, when it was open for three days of digging.

Low tides are: plus-0.4 feet on Sunday (Jan. 8) at 3:11 p.m.; and minus-0.4 on Monday (Jan. 9) at 4:08 p.m.

The latest digs occurred on Dec. 30-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.

“It wasn’t a barn burner of a dig, and the weather was pretty cold,” Ayres said. “I was out with my family on (Dec. 30), and it was great digging. People averaged 12.8 clams on Dec. 30 (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit). My checkers ran into some people who struggled to find clams, and they just weren’t popping out of the sand everywhere.”

In all 6,500 diggers on Dec. 30-31 averaged 11.8 clams, and by New Year’s Eve it was a little tougher, but not bad for the dead of winter according to Ayres.

The first round of marine toxin test results – two clean tests are needed before state fisheries can open a beach –showed a glimmer of hope for Twin Harbors where toxins came in just under the 20 parts per million action level although Long Beach still remained above the cut-off.

“We will gather another round of test clams and if results at Twin Harbors come back clean then we will open it during the next series of digs.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

The next tentative dates are Jan. 13-15 at Copalis and Mocrocks, and possibly Twin Harbors. Final approval on those dates may not be known until the middle of next week.

Additional dates are Jan. 27-28 at Copalis; Jan. 29-31 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks; and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.