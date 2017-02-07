Here is the latest report on how the first commercial smelt fishery went on the Lower Columbia River by Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Vancouver:

Lower Columbia mainstem commercial catches were a bust last week. Large numbers of pinnipeds were observed around the Lewis last Saturday and fewer at the Cowlitz. The Cowlitz was high and turbid near the mouth yesterday. At Mayfield Dam, flows have risen while water temps have cooled.

Recreational fishing for eulachon (Columbia River smelt) remains closed in all waters of the state of Washington.