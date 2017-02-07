Here is the latest report on how the first commercial smelt fishery went on the Lower Columbia River by Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Vancouver:
Lower Columbia mainstem commercial catches were a bust last week. Large numbers of pinnipeds were observed around the Lewis last Saturday and fewer at the Cowlitz. The Cowlitz was high and turbid near the mouth yesterday. At Mayfield Dam, flows have risen while water temps have cooled.
Recreational fishing for eulachon (Columbia River smelt) remains closed in all waters of the state of Washington.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.