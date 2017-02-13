The first spring chinook of the season arrived, according to Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Vancouver.

His report said, “yes! As you can see, there’s our first springer on the board. It was a white chin (like a lower river fish) and not a black chin (upriver stock) but the action is starting.”

The water is getting pretty cloudy and they were spilling at the project over the weekend with the power houses going full bore.

“It’s got some of the fish cranked up,” he said.

For those of you who missed the story on what the expectations are for Columbia River spring chinook, go to http://www.seattletimes.com/author/mark-yuasa/.

State, federal and tribal fishery managers announced a forecast of 160,400 upriver adult spring chinook destined for the Columbia River, which historically reflects a run size that isn’t the best or worst.

“If you go back to 1990 it ranks as the 14th-largest, and right in the middle, of all spring chinook forecasts,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Definitely better than some historic runs, but not as good as others including this year (run size of 187,816).”

The largest spring adult chinook return on record is 541,000 (forecast was 364,600) in 2001, and the worst is 12,792 (12,000 was the forecast) in 1995.

Anglers will find time to fish on the Lower Columbia in spring, but the total number of days hasn’t been determined. The fishing seasons should be finalized by Feb. 23.

The Lower Columbia from the I-5 Bridge downstream opens Jan. 1 for salmon and steelhead, with a two hatchery chinook daily limit.