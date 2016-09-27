TORONTO (AP) — Rene Fasel says he feels better about the chances of having NHL players compete at the 2018 Olympics than he did earlier this year.
The International Ice Hockey Federation president told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he believes the odds are 50-50 the best hockey players in the world will be in South Korea in two years.
In May at the IIHF’s world championship, Fasel said there was a 60 percent chance that the NHL and NHL Players Association would pass on the opportunity to be participate in a sixth straight Olympics.
Fasel, saying he is simply at fan at the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, intends to “beg” for $10 million to cover travel and insurance expenses for NHL players to be at the Olympics.
