BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell says 22-game winner Rick Porcello will start Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, followed by David Price.

Farrell says he has not decided the order for the rest of the games. The other starters are expected to be Clay Buchholz and Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Red Sox and Indians are scheduled to begin the best-of-five series on Thursday night.

Price had been tabbed as the Boston ace when he signed a $217 million, seven-year contract as a free agent during the offseason. But Porcello has established himself as the team’s most consistent pitcher, with a 3.15 ERA and leading the majors in wins.

Price was 17-9 with a 4.04 ERA heading into his final start of the season on Sunday.