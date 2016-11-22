After several relatively quiet weeks, there was an explosion of injuries in Week 11, with several players saying goodbye for the rest of the season. As difficult as those injuries may be to overcome, they have also created some opportunities for fantasy owners to bolster their teams. Let’s take a look at some of the better waiver wire selections as we head into Week 12.

CARSON WENTZ (QB, Eagles)

The rookie has cooled off after a strong start and he’s only exceeded 300 passing yards twice all season. However, the Eagles rushing attack is down to third-stringer Wendell Smallwood and they have a sweet matchup against the Packers Monday night. Green Bay has allowed 22 passing touchdowns and a league-high 8.6 yards per pass attempt.

COLIN KAEPERNICK (QB, 49ers)

Kaepernick is averaging 23.4 fantasy points per game, which puts him in the top 10 among quarterbacks. There is no reason to worry about starting him if you need to replace Andrew Luck (concussion) for Week 12 or stash him as insurance for the fantasy playoffs. His rushing ability almost guarantees a high floor every week.

TIM HIGHTOWER (RB, Saints)

Mark Ingram is in the concussion protocol but even if he can play Week 12, there is a very good chance Hightower will still receive a healthy number of touches. He’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry and he’s been very productive in the passing game. At the very least, he should be owned in all deep leagues and by anyone relying on Ingram.

WENDELL SMALLWOOD (RB, Eagles)

Ryan Mathews (knee) is likely to miss Monday’s game; he was spotted in a knee brace after injuring his MCL. Darren Sproles (rib) could play but may be limited. That leaves Smallwood as the next man up. He runs hard and could see plenty of action in the red zone. He’s also a capable receiver, which makes him worth adding in point-per-reception leagues.

CHRIS IVORY (RB, Jaguars)

The injury to T.J. Yeldon (ankle) could force him to miss Week 12 and possibly more. The Jaguars will lean on Ivory, especially in the passing game. He’s averaging 7.1 yards per reception and will produce if given a significant volume of touches. Ivory is a strong pickup in PPR formats.

MIKE GILLISLEE (RB, Bills)

It looks as though LeSean McCoy will play Sunday despite a dislocated thumb but that’s not guaranteed. Gillislee should be owned regardless because when called upon, he averages 5.7 yards per carry and he’s a very reliable receiver. McCoy owners need to own Gillislee, a solid RB2 if McCoy is limited.

ELI ROGERS (WR, Steelers)

Sammie Coates is playing with broken fingers and has caught exactly one pass since Week 5. Meanwhile, Rogers has received at least five targets per game since Week 3, which makes him the WR2. The Colts are allowing a league-high 285 passing yards per game with 19 touchdowns. Only six teams have allowed more passing TDs, which makes Rogers a solid play this week.

MARQISE LEE (WR, Jaguars)

Lee gets a steady stream of targets every week and has caught at least four passes in all but two games this season. Allen Hurns has all but disappeared, so Lee is clearly second fiddle to Allen Robinson. Lee is a solid WR3 in PPR formats.

TYLER BOYD (WR, Bengals)

After the injured A.J. Green (hamstring) left Sunday’s game, Boyd stepped in as Andy Dalton’s favorite target. He finished the day with six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Green may return but it won’t be this week, which leaves Boyd to feast on a Ravens team that has allowed 17 touchdowns and an average of 25.1 fantasy points to wide receivers.

ZACH ERTZ (TE, Eagles)

Ertz has received 26 targets over the last three games to become a safety blanket for Wentz. The Eagles schedule is peppered with favorable matchups for Ertz, making him a solid TE choice for the fantasy playoffs ahead. The Week 12 matchup with Green Bay is particularly good, as the Packers have allowed the second-most receiving yards to the TE position.

C.J. FIEDOROWICZ (TE, Texans)

The Texans TE has received at least seven targets in all but one of the last six games. Fiedorowicz is another TE with great matchups on the schedule ahead, as he’ll face the Packers, Colts and Bengals, whose defenses are among the most generous to the TE position. At worst, he’s a terrific choice for playoff-bound teams looking for depth.

