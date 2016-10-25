The worst of the bye weeks have arrived for fantasy football players. Six teams are on bye in Week 8: the Rams, Dolphins, Giants, Steelers, 49ers and Ravens.

Six more teams get a bye in Week 9 and four in Week 10, meaning it’s time to dig deep. If you play on ESPN, take note that Packers wide receiver Ty Montgomery now has eligibility as a running back on the site.

Here are some players to consider adding in Week 8.

RYAN FITZPATRICK (QB, Jets)

There aren’t many appealing options for quarterbacks to stream this week. Fitzpatrick has a great matchup against the Browns, who have allowed multiple touchdowns in every game this season and 18 overall.

MATT ASIATA (RB, Vikings)

Jerick McKinnon injured his ankle in Week 7 and Asiata received more touches. Asiata has double-digit carries in each of the last two games and is the short-yardage back and there’s always a chance for him to get a touchdown. Asiata had 12 carries for 55 yards and six catches for 25 yards on eight targets on Sunday.

DEVONTAE BOOKER (RB, Broncos)

The Broncos said they wanted to get Booker more involved in the offense and they did on Monday night. He had 17 carries for 83 yards with a touchdown and should be owned in all leagues.

CHRIS THOMPSON (RB, Redskins)

Thompson took over as the main back after Matt Jones had fumbling issues on Sunday with his third fumble in five games. Thompson had 12 carries for 73 yards and caught seven passes for 40 yards. He can help in point-per-reception formats because of his ability to catch the ball. He has at least eight points in PPR formats in six of seven games and his role could increase. Rob Kelley will be in the mix, too.

JACQUIZZ RODGERS (RB, Buccaneers)

Surprisingly, he is still available in some leagues. There is no return date set for Doug Martin and Rodgers has 62 touches the last two games. Teammate Peyton Barber is an option in deeper leagues.

MIKE GILLISLEE (RB, Bills)

LeSean McCoy played on a bad hamstring and not surprisingly it forced him out of the game on Sunday. His status is unclear for Week 8, but if he’s out Gillislee will get a big workload for a team that features the running game.

DWAYNE WASHINGTON (RB, Lions)

Washington is still out with an injury, but no one in the Lions backfield has stepped up to take the job. Washington will get a shot when he is ready to return so keep him on the radar.

KA’DEEM CAREY (RB, Bears)

Carey is getting more involved in the offense with 20 touches the last two weeks. He had 10 carries for 48 yards last week.

Donte Moncrief (WR, Colts)

Just a reminder that Moncrief is getting closer to a return from his shoulder injury. If he’s available and you have room, stash him on the bench. The Colts need him badly and he’s slated to practice this week.

JAMISON CROWDER (WR, Redskins)

Crowder has reached at least 12 points in PPR formats in three straight games. He caught seven passes for 108 yards on nine targets and with the Redskins having problems throwing the ball deep, it is opening up more targets for Crowder.

DAVANTE ADAMS (WR, Packers)

Adams caught 13 of 16 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Bears. He won’t have many big games, but Adams has scored in four of six games and had at least 50 yards in three games. The Packers are built to be a pass-heavy team.

TY MONTGOMERY (WR, Packers)

After Montgomery caught 10 of 12 targets for 98 yards in Week 6, Montgomery was used in the backfield heavily again last week with Eddie Lacy and James Starks injured. Montgomery had nine carries for 66 yards and caught 10 of 13 targets for 66 yards.

MARQISE LEE (WR, Jaguars)

It’s difficult to trust the Jaguars offense with how poorly Blake Bortles is playing, but Lee leads the Jaguars with 29 receptions and is second in receiving yards with 337.

CORDARRELLE PATTERSON (WR, Vikings)

Patterson is good in space and after the catch. He has at least six targets in three straight games and scored in two consecutive games. He caught all seven of his targets for 67 yards and a score in Week 7.

JACK DOYLE (TE, Colts)

As long as Dwayne Allen remains out, Doyle is in play. The Colts likes to use the tight end and they are lacking weapons at receiver. Doyle caught four passes for 53 yards with a touchdown in Week 6 when Allen missed most of the game and had 10 targets, catching nine passes for 78 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

VERNON DAVIS (TE, Redskins)

Davis has filled in well for Jordan Reed, who missed his second straight week with a concussion. If Reed is out in Week 8, Davis is in play again. Davis caught all six of his targets for 79 yards in Week 8 and scored the week before.

