BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Mets closer Jeurys Familia pitched an inning for Double-A Binghamton on Monday as he prepares to return from a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Familia worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning against Portland in his first appearance this season, throwing six of his nine pitches for strikes. He is eligible to return to New York’s roster Thursday, when the team wraps a three-game home series against Philadelphia.
Familia’s suspension stems from an altercation with his wife last fall. He was arrested Oct. 31 on a simple assault charge, but prosecutors later dropped the case. Under the domestic violence policy, a player can be disciplined absent a criminal conviction
Familia can participate in up to six minor league games while serving the penalty.
