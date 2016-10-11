Here is the latest catch figures from the Columbia River at Hanford Reach:

Boats fishing for salmon in the Hanford Reach area of the Columbia River averaged 1.3 chinook per boat (13 angler hours per fish) this past week, according to state Fish and Wildlife.

Bank fishing at Ringold continues to be slow for both chinook and steelhead.

State Fish and Wildlife creel checkers interviewed anglers from 707 boats (1,799 anglers) and 114 bank anglers (Ringold access area) with 866 adult chinook and 43 jack salmon. Based on the information collected, an estimated 2,899 adult chinook and 142 jacks were harvested this past week from 6,247 anglers.

Through Oct. 9, 13,856 adult chinook, 942 chinook jacks, and 13 coho have been harvested in the Hanford Reach from 38,603 angler trips.

The numbers of fall chinook moving upstream through the McNary fish ladders has continued to decline. The current in-season update for the Hanford Reach natural origin (wild) fall chinook is 110,478 adults.