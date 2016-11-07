FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — General manager Thomas Dimitroff has signed a three-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons.

The team announced the extension on Monday but financial terms were not disclosed.

Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank has been pleased with Dimitroff’s work with coach Dan Quinn. Blank gave Quinn the final say in personnel matters when he hired Quinn in February 2015.

The Falcons finished 8-8 last year in Quinn’s first season after winning six of their five seven games. They’re off to a 6-3 start this year, have the NFC’s second-best record and enter a bye week in seemingly good shape to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Dimitroff and Quinn’s predecessor, Mike Smith, went 10-22 over two seasons following a trip to the NFC title game.

“I’ve seen the relationship between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff grow over the last two years, and we’re seeing the fruits of their shared vision and plan coming together in our recent draft classes and free agent acquisitions,” Blank said in a statement. “My expectations remain very high. By extending Thomas, we expect to see their partnership continue to grow and deliver results for our team and our fans, on and off the field.”

Dimitroff is credited for drafting quarterback Matt Ryan, trading for receiver Julio Jones and draft cornerback Desmond Trufant.

It took the expertise of Quinn, a former defensive coordinator in Seattle, to begin rebuilding the defense. The Falcons drafted defensive end Vic Beasley, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, safety Keanu Neal and linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Deion Jones over the last two years. All five are starters.

“We have a common vision when it comes to constructing this roster, and I believe we have built a solid foundation over the last two years,” Quinn said. “He is one of the best talent evaluators I have ever been around, and I’m fired up for us to continue this process together.”

The Falcons never had consecutive winning records before Dimitroff joined the team. They were above .500 in his first five seasons and made the playoffs four times.

“I want to thank Arthur for demonstrating the confidence in what we are building here,” Dimitroff said. “I have always believed it is about a head coach and general manager sharing a common vision on the type of players they are looking for and how to build a roster. The partnership with Dan has formed quickly and I know we are building a team here that everyone can be proud of. I understand that we still have work to do, but I know we have the people in place to reach the ultimate goal here in Atlanta.”

