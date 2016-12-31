Here is the state Fish and Wildlife creel data taken for the 2016-2017 northern Olympic coastal winter steelhead fishing season (release all wild steelhead and wild rainbow trout, and only one barbless hook with up to three points may be used):

BOGACHIEL AND QUILLAYUTE RIVERS

Nine bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec.1-3 kept 11 hatchery steelhead for 53.0 hours fished; 32 bank anglers and 16 boat anglers Dec.5-8 kept 38 hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery steelhead, one wild coho and one wild jack steelhead for 213.0 hours fished; eight bank anglers and 15 boat anglers Dec. 9-11 kept 12 hatchery steelhead, and released one wild steelhead, one wild jack steelhead and one wild coho for 129.0 hours fished; 21 bank anglers and 32 boat anglers Dec. 12-15 kept 32 hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelhead and one wild coho for 225.5 hours fished; 31 bank anglers and 70 boat anglers Dec. 16-18 kept 43 hatchery steelhead, and released four hatchery steelhead, two wild steelhead, three hatchery jack steelhead and one wild jack steelhead for 577.0 hours fished; 13 bank anglers and 25 boat anglers Dec. 19-22 caught 11 hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelheand two hatchery jack steelhead for 193.0 hours fished; six bank anglers and 13 boat anglers Dec. 23 (one day check only during Dec. 23-25 period) caught eight hatchery steelhead, and released two wild steelhead and three hatchery jack steelhead for 207.0 hours fished. Season total – 293 anglers kept 155 hatchery steelhead, and released five hatchery steelhead and 10 wild steelhead for 1,597.5 hours fished.

CALAWAH RIVER

Six bank anglers and three boat anglers Dec.1-3 kept three hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery jack steelhead and one wild coho for 45.5 hours fished; 25 bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec.5-8 kept 31 hatchery steelhead, and released three hatchery steelhead for 93.5 hours fished; 29 bank anglers Dec. 9-11 kept 16 hatchery steelhead, and released one hatchery steelhead and one wild jack steelhead for 112.5 hours fished; 17 bank anglers and four boat anglers Dec. 12-15 kept 20 hatchery steelhead, and released two hatchery steelhead for 90.0 hours fished; 13 bank anglers Dec. 16-18 kept 10 hatchery steelhead for 55.0 hours fished; 12 bank anglers and two boat anglers Dec. 19-22 caught seven hatchery steelhead for 60.0 hours fished; six bank anglers Dec. 23 (one day check only during Dec. 23-25 period) caught four hatchery steelhead for 26.0 hours fished. Season total – 119 anglers kept 91 hatchery steelhead, and released six hatchery steelhead and one wild steelhead for 482.5 hours fished.

SOL DUC RIVER

No anglers interviewed Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; four boat anglers Dc. 19-22 caught no fish for 27.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 23-25 for 0.0 hours fished. Season total – Four anglers caught no fish for 27.0 hours fished.

LOWER HOH RIVER FROM OXBOW CAMPGROUND TO BARLOW’S

No creel survey taken Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 19-22 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 23-25 for 0.0 hours fished. Season total – No creel surveys taken for 0.0 hours fished.

LOWER HOH RIVER FROM OXBOW CAMPGROUND TO OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK BOUNDARY

No creel survey taken Dec. 1-3 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 5-8 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 9-11 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 12-15 for 0.0 hours fished; no creel survey taken Dec. 16-18 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 19-22 for 0.0 hours fished; no anglers interviewed Dec. 23-25 for 0.0 hours fished. Season total – No creel surveys taken for 0.0 hours fished.