MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will miss Thursday night’s home game against Dallas following emergency surgery to repair a detached retina.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the interim head coach against the Cowboys, a decision that Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said would be the least disruptive to the team. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and offensive line coach Tony Sparano have experience as NFL head coaches, but they’ll remain in their roles. Zimmer is the play-caller for the defense, a duty that will fall to defensive coordinator George Edwards.

This was the third procedure Zimmer has had over the past month. Spielman said Zimmer would stay at home to rest and not attend the game.

