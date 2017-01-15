Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

If you plan on doing some ice fishing over the Martin Luther King Holiday Weekend, better plan on having lots of company.

The weather conditions are discouraging most anglers from launching their boats. Even if you have full cover and heat, you still have to contend with icy ramps and frozen guides. It just isn’t worth it.

Those who properly prepare for a day of fishing on the ice can do it in comfort. Dress in layers, fill every pocket with hand warmers and bring a source of heat and you’ll be fine.

Fish Lake, near Lake Wenatchee will be one place to drill a hole to fish for perch, but even more popular will be Lind Coulee on Potholes Reservoir. Further north there will be a bunch of people fishing off the dike at the Coulee City Marina.

The popular ice fishing spots in Okanogan County, like Patterson, Rat and Leader lakes will have lots of people out over the holiday weekend. There should also be a good turn out for the NW Ice Fishing Festival in Molson this Saturday.

As usual I advise caution when going out on the ice. Dress warm, be safe and have fun!

