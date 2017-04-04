RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former UNLV basketball coach Dave Rice, who spent the past season as an assistant at Nevada, has accepted an assistant coaching job at the University of Washington.

Rice served as head coach at UNLV for four and one-half seasons before he joined the Wolf Pack staff last year under Nevada coach Eric Musselman.

The Reno Gazette-Journal first reported on Tuesday (http://tinyurl.com/l9q3sea) he is joining the staff of first-year Washington coach Mike Hopkins, who was hired by the Huskies last month.

Rice also has served as an assistant at Utah State and BYU. He played at UNLV from 1989-91 and was part of the Rebels’ national championship team.

___

