Carter Hart made 25 saves and the Everett Silvertips blanked the host Victoria Royals 2-0 before 4,790 Tuesday night.

The Silvertips lead the best-of-seven WHL first-round series 2-1.

Game 4 is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Victoria, and Game 5 is Friday at 7:35 p.m. in Everett.

Hart has 20 career shutouts, one behind Leland Irving on the Silvertips’ all-time list.

Both Everett goals came on the power play. Everett was 2 of 6 overall with a man advantage.

Patrick Bajkov scored just 22 seconds into the second period, assisted by Kevin Davis and Dominic Zwerger.

Eetu Tuulola scored 17:37 into the second, assisted by Bajkov and Zwerger.

Bajkov and Zwerger continue to perform well in this series. Both have seven points in three games.