Carter Hart made 25 saves and the Silvertips earned a 2-0 victory for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Wednesday in Victoria.
Carter Hart made 25 saves and the Everett Silvertips blanked the host Victoria Royals 2-0 before 4,790 Tuesday night.
The Silvertips lead the best-of-seven WHL first-round series 2-1.
Game 4 is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Victoria, and Game 5 is Friday at 7:35 p.m. in Everett.
Hart has 20 career shutouts, one behind Leland Irving on the Silvertips’ all-time list.
Both Everett goals came on the power play. Everett was 2 of 6 overall with a man advantage.
Patrick Bajkov scored just 22 seconds into the second period, assisted by Kevin Davis and Dominic Zwerger.
Eetu Tuulola scored 17:37 into the second, assisted by Bajkov and Zwerger.
Bajkov and Zwerger continue to perform well in this series. Both have seven points in three games.
