Stop floundering around and get your fishing gear back in the water at the Everett Flounder Pounder Fishing Derby and Scavenger Hunt on Saturday (Sept. 17).

“Some of the marine businesses on the Everett Waterfront that have been heavily impacted by the lack of salmon fishing this summer have banded together to host a special derby that requires no catch to win,” said Camie Ascher with Performance Marine Inc. in Everett. “We just want people to have an excuse to get out on the water.”

There will be three different check points set up, and anglers will need to take flounder to one of three. Each flounder is worth one ticket at each of the three check points, and you can earn a maximum of four tickets toward the grand prize.

The winning ticket will be drawn at 2:15 p.m. at the Port of Everett’s 10th Street boat launch. There will be a free BBQ for all participants at 1 p.m. Anglers must be present to win.

Tickets can be purchased at John’s Sporting Goods, Harbor Marine, Performance Marine and Bayside Marine in Everett. Tickets can be purchased until 8:59 a.m. at Harbor Marine on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by Performance Marine, Bayside Marine, John’s Sporting Goods and Outdoor Line.

All-Star Charters in Everett is offering daily fishing trips that target flounder (Sand Dabs) and dogfish sharks with great success in Puget Sound. For details, call 425-252-4188.