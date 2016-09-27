CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Europe has won eight of the last 10 times in the Ryder Cup, and Rory McIlroy says it won’t have a hard time getting motivated to win another.

For starters, all the Europeans see nothing but red-colored grandstands around Hazeltine National. And then there were the comments U.S. captain Davis Love III made last week in a radio interview. He referred to his squad as “the best golf team maybe ever assembled.”

McIlroy referenced that phrase during his news conference Tuesday before the Europeans went out for the first full day of practice.

He also took a dig at the Americans last week. Asked about Love’s comments about the best team, McIlroy suggested they at least had the best task force ever assembled.

The matches start Friday.