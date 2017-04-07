The 70-day meet features 32 stakes races and a remodeled fifth floor that includes card tables, a sports bar and deluxe facilities for simulcasting.

Emerald Downs Racetrack & Casino begins a new era Saturday when live racing begins with a seven-race program at the Auburn track, followed by an opening-night fireworks show. First post is 5 p.m.

The 70-day season features 32 stakes worth an aggregate $1.7 million, including the 82nd running of the Grade 3 $200,000 Long­acres Mile on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The 2017 season also marks the opening of a completely remodeled fifth floor that includes 15 card tables, sports bar, deluxe simulcast area and cafe. The Clubhouse Casino is open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week, including late-night racing from Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Los Alamitos and Cal Expo Harness.

On the racetrack, jockey Rocco Bowen is back to defend his 2016 riding title. A 27-year-old native of Barbados, Bowen won 110 races here in 2016 — 40 better than runner-up Leslie Mawing.

Blaine Wright, who posted an exceptional 28.6 win percentage in 2016, is back to defend his training title. Wright won 39 races last year to dethrone Jeff Metz and Frank Lucarelli, who tied for second at 37 wins each.