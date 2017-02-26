DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s Daytona Day!
The 59th running of the Daytona 500 begins Sunday afternoon, with Chase Elliott on the pole for the second consecutive year. Although Elliott had the fastest car in qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. is getting most of the attention. Earnhardt is returning from his fifth documented concussion, the latest costing him half of last season.
Earnhardt will start alongside Elliott on the front row of “The Great American Race.”
Elliott won one of two qualifying races Thursday. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, the defending Daytona 500 winner, won the other.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Afraid and confused, legal immigrants backing out of Seattle-area home purchases
- 5-year-old Kent girl re-creates iconic photos of notable black women for Black History Month VIEW
- UW's Kelsey Plum breaks Jackie Stiles' NCAA all-time scoring record in 57-point performance vs. Utah VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
Others to watch in the season opener — NASCAR’s most prestigious race — include Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. The Team Penske teammates won three of four restrictor-plate races last season.
___
More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.