NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of his six-game suspension for domestic violence is headed for a second day with no timeline for completion of the hearing.
The appeal before arbitrator Harold Henderson is held at an undisclosed location. The NFL suspended its 2016 rushing leader after concluding he was physically abusive toward his then-girlfriend in Ohio last summer. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case.
The league’s letter detailing the suspension also noted video of Elliott pulling down a woman’s shirt and exposing her breast during a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas. The NFL said it wasn’t considered in the six-game ban, but indicated a pattern of poor behavior.
Elliott, who had 1,631 yards rushing as a rookie, made his only appearance of the preseason last week at home against Oakland.
