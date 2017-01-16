Baldwin led the Eagles to an FCS championship and five Big Sky Conference titles in nine seasons, but will join new coach Justin Wilcox in Berkeley.

After leading the Eastern Washington football program through almost a decade of unprecedented success, coach Beau Baldwin is moving on.

His voice choking at times, Baldwin confirmed Monday afternoon that he’s joining new California coach Justin Wilcox’s staff as offensive coordinator.

Baldwin had been connected with several openings in recent years, but said “This one felt right.”

Barely a month ago, Baldwin was a finalist to lead the program at Nevada, but didn’t get the job.

Cal fired coach Sonny Dykes early last week and quickly zeroed in on Wilcox, the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

Hired late last week, Wilcox moved swiftly to contact Baldwin, considered one of the top offensive minds on the West Coast.

“These things happen really fast,” Baldwin said.

“This one is right, it’s an incredible opportunity,” Baldwin said as he sat next to athletic director Bill Chaves, the man who hired him nine years ago to replace Paul Wulff.

Baldwin thanked both men for giving him the chance to succeed at Eastern, where he won a national championship and five Big Sky titles.

Now Chaves must find a successor. His first step was to appoint co-interim head coaches, naming offensive-line coach Aaron Best and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding.

Both are considered possible successors to Baldwin, though Chaves said an “expedited search” would begin immediately.

Timing is critical, as National Signing Day is barely two weeks away. However, Best and Schmedding said they’ve contacted recruits with words of reassurance.

Baldwin’s 85-32 record is the seventh-best in the history of the Big Sky.