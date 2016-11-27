Bogdan Bliznyuk leads Eagles with 32 points.

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 32 points, Felix Von Hofe scored 21 points and made a key three-pointer with 1:44 to play and Eastern Washington beat visiting San Francisco 96-90 on Sunday night.

The score was tied 83-83 when Von Hofe’s three-point shot sparked a 13-7 surge to seal it for the Eagles (5-2). Sir Washington added a three-pointer and made 3 of 4 free throws, and Ty Gibson shot 4 of 4 from the line during the stretch for Eastern Washington.

Bliznyuk, a product of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way, was 9 of 16 from the floor, made 12 of 13 free throws and had seven assists. Von Hofe was 8 of 12 from the field and made five three-pointers. Washington finished with 21 points.

Ronnie Boyce had 27 points to lead San Francisco (4-1). Jordan Ratinho added 17 points.

The Dons shot just 14 of 22 from the line while Eastern Washington made 23 of 26 free throws.

Women’s basketball

• Eastern Washington shot 50 percent in smashing Multnomah 88-30 in a women’s nonconference game.

Junior Delaney Hodgins had a game-high 24 points and redshirt senior Tisha Phillips scored 14.

The 24-point outing for Hodgins extends her double-digit scoring streak to 21 games.

Eastern Washington moves to 3-2. Multnomah remained at 1-5 as the game was an exhibition for the NAIA Lions.

The Eagles shot 50 percent or better for the second-straight game (50.0), while holding Multnomah to a 20.8 shooting percentage.

“The biggest thing out of today’s game is that we had some young players get some significant minutes and get better at some of the things that we do,” coach Wendy Schuller said. “We worked on a lot of different areas as a team today, but I was really happy that a number of our younger players were able to get some minutes.”