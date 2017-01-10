January 8, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Armeni Ramp
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|4
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|4
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingston Public Ramp
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Marina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shilshole Public Ramp
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|15
|41
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Shore
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
January 7, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor
|9
|17
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|6
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornet Bay Public Ramp
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is
|10
|25
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Park Launch Ramp
|10
|20
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wauna Shore
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
January 6, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Camano Island State Park Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quilcene Bay Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
January 5, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|John Wayne Marina
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
January 4, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Coupeville Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everett Public Ramp
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
