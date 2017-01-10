Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

January 8, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Armeni Ramp 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 4 9 5 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 5 7 2 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 1 2 2 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 4 9 1 0 0 0 0
Kingston Public Ramp 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
Narrows Marina 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Shilshole Public Ramp 3 5 1 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 15 41 14 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 4 0 0 0 0 0

January 7, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Bellingham Ramp Squalicum Harbor 9 17 7 0 0 0 0
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 6 11 2 0 0 0 0
Cornet Bay Public Ramp 1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Ediz Hook, Port Angeles Public Ramp 3 6 2 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 3 5 1 0 0 0 0
Port of Friday Harbor Marina, San Juan Is 10 25 11 0 0 0 0
Washington Park Launch Ramp 10 20 14 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 4 0 0 0 0 0

January 6, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Camano Island State Park Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Quilcene Bay Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

January 5, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
John Wayne Marina 2 3 2 0 0 0 0
Narrows Park (aka Narrows Properties Park) 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

January 4, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Coupeville Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
Everett Public Ramp 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.