DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. might take a turn as NASCAR’s most popular crew member.

Earnhardt was in a hoodie and a hat instead of a fire suit as he made one of his few public appearances at a track since his season ended in July because of a concussion. Earnhardt posed for selfies with fans and seemed in good spirits watching practice from the pit box on Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Earnhardt assisted with his No. 88 team and took an interest in helping crew chief Greg Ives during Jeff Gordon’s practice run on a session interrupted by rain. Gordon will substitute for him in one more race in the 88. Alex Bowman will drive in the other races left this season.

Earnhardt, long NASCAR’s most popular driver, has said he hoped to be cleared for the 2017 Daytona 500.

It was an odd sight: Earnhardt in street clothes talking with Gordon in a fire suit in the garage. Gordon retired at the end of last season before he was pressed into service by team owner Rick Hendrick to replace Earnhardt in select races.

Gordon topped the speed chart with a lap of 160.514 mph. Kyle Larson was seventh on the speed chart and the fastest of the 16 Chase drivers of 158.898.

Teammates were excited to have Junior back.

“I haven’t seen a lot of Dale away from the race track. I completely understand how difficult it is to come to the track and feel productive,” six-time champion Jimmie Johnson said. “I can only imagine how hard it is to go to the track and watch your car race and then also how boring it would be because we do have the coolest job to sit in that race car.”

Earnhardt has made other public appearances and tweeted that he spent Friday night cheering on local Mooresville High in his first high school football game in 20 years.