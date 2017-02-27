The eastern Washington lowland lakes trout opener is Wednesday (March 1), but it looks like snow, ice and rainy weather conditions could get in the way of a successful outing.

“Pretty much all the March 1 lakes are still frozen over with thick ice,” said Chad Jackson, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Ephrata. “The only open water is the northern third to half of Martha Lake and all of Lenice Lake.”

For Martha Lake located east of town of George, Jackson points out, anglers should know that there is still a hefty amount of frozen and compact snow in the access sites. Anglers not equipped with a four-wheel drive vehicle might want to park outside the access area along the side of the frontage road.

For the Quincy Lakes Area, the main road to the west still has lots of snow on the roadway and deep ruts in places, and state Fish and Wildlife has decided to keep the access closed until conditions permit.

“We’ve decided to keep it closed and conditions going in are really bad with snow and mud,” said Wendy Bilodeau, a state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman. “I personally went out there to Quincy Lakes, and you wouldn’t want to get your rig in there. Just getting in you need a four-wheel drive like I do and it (the deep ruts and potholes) really threw me around.”

Anglers can still walk into the Quincy Wildlife Area or access it via Road 3 to the east.

An alternative is the Tucannon Lakes, which are free of ice and will be stocked. Many southeastern wildlife areas like Wooten Wildlife Area are open for public access but before making the trek be sure to call ahead of time.

It might be a while before you can get on many of the waterways since the cold weather is likely to carry on for the rest of this week, and the extended deep-freeze since early winter could make defrosting many of the lakes until April.