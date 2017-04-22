Decent weather and mild temperatures greeted thousands of anglers who got out early on Saturday for the statewide lowland lakes opening day of trout fishing.

“Everybody caught a few trout, and most folks got their (five-fish) daily limit,” said Justin Spinelli, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist, who conducted creel surveys at Lake Sixteen located two miles east of Conway in Skagit County.

“The air temperature was very comfortable (varied between 49 and 63 degrees in early morning), and we had a great turnout,” Spinelli said. “I also heard Geneva had a lot of folks that were catching some bigger fish, McMurray saw a lot of angler turnout, and Armstrong was on the slow side.”

The rain showers arrived by Saturday afternoon in Puget Sound region, and caused many to either stick it out like a duck on a pond or head home with whatever trout catch they had in hand. But, it was just the opposite in eastern Washington where the mild temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and fair to good catches lasted pretty much the entire day.

As Danny Garrett, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist, gazed across Pine Lake (an 88-acre lake nestled on the Issaquah Plateau) his assessment was a quality over quantity scene among the 61 boats and 89 shoreline anglers.

“I saw plenty of effort, but it appears slow compared to past years,” Garrett said. “A lot of people were coming back with two or three fish. The good news is the number of carryover trout averaging 17 inches and 2 ½ pounds. Boat anglers had the best success finding trout right at the surface.”

In eastern Washington, Chad Jackson, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Ephrata, reported participation seemed down from past years at Blue and Park lakes near city of Soap Lake in Grant County, but catch rates were high.

State fisheries biologists in the northeastern region of Okanogan County reported the warmer water boosted fishing prospects, especially in the big, deeper lakes like Conconully that tend to warm up slowly.

Either way it appears success rates were fairly decent overall, and – bank on it – popular lakes on west- and east-sides were filled to the gills with anglers tossing Power Bait, worms, salmon eggs, marshmallows, flies, spoons, gang-flashers and spinners.

Top-five west side lakes were Margaret with a 3.71 catch per rod; Bosworth, 3.82; Echo (Maltby), 5.8 (daily limit is five fish); Silver (Whatcom County), 3.51; and Clear (Thurston County), 3.85. Top east side lakes were Jameson, 4.37; Round, 4.0; Long (Okanogan County), 4.0; Blue, 3.24; and Cedar (Stevens County), 5.0.

Troutlodge, a private supplier of larger-sized trout had a recent fish kill in their facility, and were unable to provide many of their popular sized trout that average 1 ½ pounds.

“It was an unfortunate situation, but they were able to supply our west side lakes with some 1-pound fish, and they gave us a bunch of 3- and 4-pound fish for east side lakes,” said Bruce Bolding, state Fish and Wildlife fish program manager. “That is a big fish and I’m hopeful some lucky east side anglers had a chance to catch them.”

Anglers who missed out on the opening day shouldn’t fret as it’s unlikely a huge dent occurred on the 16 million trout planted in more than 500 statewide lakes and ponds. The cooler water temperatures should keep fish active in lakes well into late spring and early summer.

FISH CHECKS

King County: Cottage, 80 anglers with 190 trout for 2.29 fish kept per rod; Geneva, 43 with 137 for 3.19; Langlois, 66 with 184 for 2.79; Margaret, 24 with 89 for 3.71; North, 74 with 244 for 3.3; Pine, 20 with 45 for 2.25; Steel, eight with 32 for 4.0; Walker, 15 with 49 for 3.27; and Wilderness, 40 with 70 for 1.75.

Island County: Deer, 20 with 47 for 2.35.

Skagit County: Erie, 31 with 85 for 2.74; Heart, 48 with 91 for 1.9; McMurray, 71 with 201 for 2.83; and Sixteen, 25 with 87 for 3.48.

Snohomish County: Armstrong, 36 with 26 for 0.72; Bosworth, 28 with 107 for 3.82; Echo (Maltby), 10 with 58 for 5.8; Crabapple, 11 with 17 for 1.55; Howard, 30 with 92 for 3.07; Ki, 46 with 135 for 2.93; Martha (Alderwood Manor), 34 with 87 for 2.56; Riley, 34 with 72 for 2.12; Serene, 14 with 26 for 1.86; Storm, 29 with 61 for 2.1; and Wagner, 21 with 19 for 0.9.

Whatcom County: Cain, 32 with 107 for 3.34; Padden, 44 with 122 for 2.77; Silver, 108 with 379 for 3.51; and Toad, 43 with 101 for 2.35.

Thurston County: Clear, 62 with 239 for 3.85; Deep, 30 with 41 for 1.37; Hicks, 45 with 77 for 1.71; McIntosh, 21 with 56 for 2.67; Pattison, 29 with 40 for 1.38; Summit, 72 with 212 for 2.94; and Ward, 23 with 32 for 1.39.

Pierce County: Bay, 15 with 50 for 3.33; Carney, 14 with 11 for 0.79; Clear, 89 with 156 for 1.75; Jackson, eight with nine for 1.13; Crescent, 48 with 151 for 3.15; Rapjohn, 32 with 85 for 2.66; Ohop, 23 with 15 for 0.65; Silver, 42 with 81 for 1.93; and Tanwax, 27 with 76 for 2.81.

Grays Harbor County: Aberdeen, 107 with 195 for 1.82; Ines, 26 with 37 for 1.42; Sylvia, 13 with 29 for 2.23; and Duck, three with one for 0.33.

Pacific County: Black, 34 with 43 for 1.26; and Cases, 13 with 21 for 3.15.

Grant County: Warden, 32 with 86 for 2.69; Blue, 63 with 204 for 3.24; Park, 79 with 245 for 3.1; Perch, 12 with 25 for 2.08; Vic Meyer, 14 with 26 for 1.86; and Deep, 67 with 165 for 2.46.

Okanogan County: Long, four with eight for 2.0; Pearrygin, 75 with 66 for 0.88; Conconully Lake, 40 with 86 for 2.15; and Round, 17 with 68 for 4.0.

Lewis County: Plummer, 13 with 22 for 1.69; Carlisle, 65 with 48 for 0.74; Fort Borst, 60 with 85 for 142; and Mineral, 130 with 317 for 2.44.

Klickitat County: Spearfish, four with eight for 2.0; Rowland, 52 with 151 for 2.9; and Horsethief, six with 35 for 5.83 (daily limit is five fish).

Ferry County: Ellen, 27 with 28 for 1.0.

Pend Oreille County: Diamond, 27 with 35 for 1.3.

Stevens County: Cedar, four with 20 for 5.0; Mudgett, 13 with 40 for 3.07; Starvation, 25 with 46 for 1.84.; and Waitts, 13 with nine for 0.69.

Spokane County: Clear, 24 with 11 for 0.3; Williams, 35 with 97 for 2.8; West Medical, 93 with 61 for 0.7; Fish, 32 with 47 for 1.4; and Badger, 16 with 41 for 2.6.

Lincoln County: Fishtrap, 20 with 24 for 1.2.

Chelan County: Wapato, 75 with 204 for 2.72.

Douglas County: Jameson, 19 with 83 for 4.37.