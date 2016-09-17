PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he would participate if there’s a teamwide protest of the national anthem before Monday night’s game at Chicago.
Safety Malcolm Jenkins told 94 WIP-FM on Friday the team planned to do something. He added they didn’t protest before the season opener last week out of respect because it was 9/11.
Pederson said Saturday: “If they want to do something teamwide, I’d definitely be for that. I think it just shows unity and there’s no division that way. I think it sends a great message, from our standpoint. We love this country and what it represents and the flag and the national anthem and everything. Listen, we’re not perfect, obviously, and for us to stand sort of united that way, I’d be OK for that.”
Jenkins is expected to speak to reporters after practice.
