PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson said wide receiver Josh Huff is expected to play this week against the Giants despite his arrest on gun and drug charges.

“It’s still an open investigation so I don’t know what’s going to happen in this case,” Pederson said Wednesday.

Huff was charged Tuesday with possession of a 9 mm handgun without a permit and having a small amount of marijuana after he was pulled over for speeding on the New Jersey side of the Walt Whitman bridge. His attorney, Fortunato Perri Jr., said Huff is licensed to carry in Texas and the gun was not loaded when he was stopped Tuesday morning.

Pederson was peppered with questions about the incident for the first 11 minutes of his news conference.

“I’m disappointed for the choices they make,” Pederson said. “The spotlight is on everything we do. You have to be smart. You have to make right choices. Everything is magnified. But again, once they leave here, that’s the hardest thing to get through.”

Pederson said Huff was at the team’s practice facility watching film before the incident. He spoke to the 25-year-old third-year pro Wednesday morning before practice.

“He was very dejected, very disappointed and very apologetic, and he said it wouldn’t happen again,” Pederson said.

Huff is the second Eagles player arrested in the past month. Linebacker Nigel Bradham faces a misdemeanor concealed weapons charge after he was caught carrying a loaded gun at a Miami airport on Oct. 2.

“I don’t necessarily understand why they need guns outside of sport hunting,” Pederson said. “There comes a time when there could be discipline. I want to make sure I’m doing right by these players and they’re doing right by themselves. They need to know that the decisions and choices they make away from this building is eventually going to affect their future as a player in the NFL.”

Huff is an outstanding player on special teams. He has two kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career, including a 98-yarder against Minnesota on Oct. 23. Huff has 13 catches for 72 yards and one touchdown.

AP writer Josh Cornfield contributed to this report.

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi