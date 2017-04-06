OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant has been medically cleared to resume full practice beginning Friday and is scheduled to play in Saturday’s home game against New Orleans if he experiences no setbacks.
Coach Steve Kerr had been optimistic of KD’s return from a left knee injury before the end of the regular season, and he will join a Warriors team riding a 13-game winning streak and that just locked up the No. 1 seed in the West with the NBA’s best record for a third straight year.
The Warriors said Durant completed several workouts in recent days.
Golden State’s co-leading scorer and top rebounder, Durant was hurt Feb. 28 at Washington when Marcin Gortat pushed Zaza Pachulia and Golden State’s center fell into Durant, who has missed 19 games since with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and bruised tibia.
Most Read Stories
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.