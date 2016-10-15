The Dungeness River in the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca will open Sunday (Oct. 16) through Nov. 27 for hatchery coho fishing from the mouth to the hatchery intake pipe at river mile 11.3.

The daily limit is four hatchery coho only (marked with a missing adipose fin clip) with a minimum size of 12 inches. Release all wild (unclipped) coho and all other salmon.

State Fish and Wildlife indicates the in-season surveys show a good number of hatchery fish are returning to open the fishery.