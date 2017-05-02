LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Thunder Snow took to the track at Churchill Downs for the first time since clearing quarantine ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

The UAE Derby winner jogged once around before galloping a mile on Tuesday. He arrived in the U.S. on April 30 from England, and the USDA required him to spend 42 hours in quarantine.

Thunder Snow represents Godolphin Racing, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum. He’s the ruler of Dubai.

Exercise rider Daragh O’Donohue says Thunder Snow usually gallops alone in Dubai so the colt wasn’t used to the number of horses working out on the track in preparation for Saturday’s Derby.

O’Donohoe says Thunder Snow’s behavior was “exceptional” and the colt floated over the track.

Godolphin Racing is 0 for 9 in the Derby, a race the Arabs have been trying to win since 1999. The stable’s best finish was fourth with Frosted two years ago under American-born trainer Kiaran McLaughlin.